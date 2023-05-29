Instant Potatoes and Peas Gravy Dinner: Quick and Easy Aloo Matar Sabzi Recipe for Vegetarian Dinner in Instant Pot

Jhatpat Aloo Matar Ki Sabzi | Vegetarian Dinner Recipe | Instant Potatoes and Peas Gravy Dinner
Introduction:
Jhatpat Aloo Matar Ki Sabzi is a vegetarian dinner recipe that is easy to make and delicious. It is a perfect dish for those who are looking for a quick and healthy dinner option. This recipe is made with potatoes, peas, and a few Indian spices that give it a unique flavor.
Ingredients:
To make Jhatpat Aloo Matar Ki Sabzi, you will need the following ingredients:
- Potatoes – 3 medium-sized, peeled and chopped into small pieces
- Peas – 1 cup frozen or fresh
- Oil – 2 tbsp
- Cumin seeds – 1 tsp
- Asafoetida – a pinch
- Turmeric powder – 1 tsp
- Coriander powder – 1 tsp
- Red chili powder – 1 tsp
- Garam Masala – 1 tsp
- Salt – to taste
- Water – 1 cup
Instructions:
Step 1 – Heat the oil in the Instant Pot on sauté mode. Add cumin seeds and asafoetida and let them crackle.
Step 2 – Add chopped potatoes and sauté for 2-3 minutes until they turn slightly golden in color.
Step 3 – Add peas, turmeric powder, coriander powder, red chili powder, garam masala, and salt. Mix well.
Step 4 – Add 1 cup of water and give it a quick stir.
Step 5 – Close the lid of the Instant Pot and set it to pressure cook for 4 minutes on high.
Step 6 – Once the cooking is done, let the pressure release naturally for 5 minutes. Then, release the remaining pressure manually.
Step 7 – Open the lid and give the Jhatpat Aloo Matar Ki Sabzi a quick stir.
Step 8 – Serve hot with roti, paratha, or rice.
Conclusion:
Jhatpat Aloo Matar Ki Sabzi is an easy and quick vegetarian dinner recipe that can be made in an Instant Pot. It is a perfect dish for those who want to have a healthy and delicious dinner without spending too much time in the kitchen. With a few Indian spices and a handful of ingredients, you can make this dish in just a few minutes. So, if you are looking for a quick and easy dinner recipe, try Jhatpat Aloo Matar Ki Sabzi today!
- Quick and easy potato and pea curry recipe
- Indian-style instant pot aloo matar curry
- Vegetarian weeknight dinner ideas with potatoes and peas
- One-pot potato and pea dinner recipes
- Healthy and flavorful aloo matar sabzi recipes
News Source : Ziyafat Zone plus
Source Link :Jhatpat Aloo matar ki sabzi | Vegetarian dinner recipe | Instant Potatoes and Peas gravy dinner/