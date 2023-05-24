Institution of Veterinarians of Poultry Industry (IVPI) clarifies allegations of steroid-use in poultry industry, assures safety of consuming eggs

Steroid-use in Poultry Industry : Institution of Veterinarians of Poultry Industry (IVPI) president debunks claims of egg steroids affecting human health

The Institution of Veterinarians of Poultry Industry (IVPI), Karnataka has strongly denied claims that steroids are being used in the poultry industry, particularly in relation to eggs, and that they have potential effects on human health. In a letter circulated on social media and to the press, the IVPI’s president, Prof G Devegowda, clarified that these claims are ill-informed and aimed at creating unnecessary fear among consumers. The IVPI has challenged anyone to provide evidence of steroid use in egg production on any poultry farm in India, as well as published research in peer-reviewed journals supporting such claims. Eggs are an excellent source of protein and vital nutrients, including Vitamin B12 that has a “scarce presence” in vegetarian foods, and are a cheap and important source of nutrition, particularly in the context of combating malnourishment.

News Source : The South First

