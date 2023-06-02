TETRA Technologies victim name : Institutional Investors and Hedge Funds Show Interest in TETRA Technologies, Inc. Amid Insider Trading Activity involving Thomas R. Bates Jr and Matthew Sanderson

The Swiss National Bank made news after purchasing 278,700 shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) worth approximately $964,000 during the fourth quarter, indicating potential growth prospects for the geographically diversified oil and gas services company. TTI operates through two primary segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. Its debt-to-equity ratio stands at 1.38, while its current ratio and quick ratio are positive indicators of liquidity positions. The stock has seen highs and lows over a one-year observation span, but its recent purchase by the Swiss National Bank may inspire other institutional investors to follow suit. The company recently announced EPS of $0.02 and reported revenue for Q4 of $147.45 million, higher than analyst estimates. Despite market fluctuations and the pandemic, TETRA Technologies continues to receive investor attention and maintain consistent production.

Read Full story : Swiss National Bank Makes Significant Investment in TETRA Technologies, Inc. /

News Source : Yasmim Mendonça

Swiss National Bank investment TETRA Technologies investment National bank investment strategy TETRA Technologies market value Swiss investment in oil and gas industry