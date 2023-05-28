“Instruction-Tuned LLMs”: Step-by-Step Guide to Building with Instruction-Tuned LLMs: Get Your Tickets for May 31, 2023 at 10:00 AM

Unlocking Capabilities with Instruction-Tuned LLMs: A Step-by-Step Workshop

Introduction

In recent years, Language Model Models (LLMs) have shown remarkable success in Natural Language Processing (NLP) tasks. However, it is often challenging to leverage the capabilities of large pre-trained LLMs in real-world applications. Instruction-tuned LLMs have emerged as a solution to this problem. In this article, we will explore the emerging best practices in the industry and how to create powerful AI applications using custom input-output fine-tuning approaches.

Who Should Attend?

This workshop is suitable for learners who want to leverage instruction-tuned LLMs in their AI applications, understand fine-tuning of LLMs and emerging best practices, and review the best instruct-tuned, open-source LLMs. The workshop is intended for those with a basic understanding of LLMs, including prompt engineering, and who are interested in using advanced supervised fine-tuning approaches.

Why Attend the Event?

Attendees will get a step-by-step demonstration of fine-tuning and deploying an LLM AI application to Hugging Face. They will learn how easy it is to incorporate instruction-tuned LLMs into their applications and understand the benefits of this approach. The workshop will also provide an introduction to instruction tuning and commercially available open-source models that are emerging on the Generative AI scene.

Event Agenda

The event will consist of a 40-minute interactive workshop, followed by a 10-minute Q&A session where attendees can ask live questions. The workshop will cover the following topics:

– Introduction to instruction tuning

– Understanding fine-tuning of LLMs

– Reviewing the best instruct-tuned, open-source LLMs

– Demonstrating how to fine-tune and deploy an LLM AI application to Hugging Face

– Incorporating instruction-tuned LLMs into your applications

About the Instructors

Dr. Greg Loughnane, the Head of Product & Curriculum at FourthBrain, will lead the workshop. He has over a decade of experience as a product manager, data science consultant, and ML researcher. His passion for teaching has led him to coach young and career professionals on future-proofing themselves against 21st-century technologies like AI and 3D printing.

Chris Alexiuk, an instructor at FourthBrain, is a founding machine learning engineer at Ox. He plays a key role in curriculum development, delivering live in-classroom demonstrations, and one-on-one student support and career coaching. He is also a solo YouTube creator who builds weekly with the latest and greatest Generative AI and LLM tools.

How to Attend the Event

To attend the event, register and receive a Livestream link via email three days before the event. If you can’t attend the live YouTube event, don’t worry. Register to get the recorded session after the live event.

Conclusion

Instruction-tuned LLMs have proven to be effective in unlocking the capabilities of large pre-trained LLMs in real-world applications. Attendees of this workshop will learn how easy it is to leverage instruction-tuned LLMs relative to base model LLMs and understand emerging best practices in the industry. They will also get a step-by-step demonstration of fine-tuning and deploying an LLM AI application to Hugging Face. Register now to unlock the potential of your AI applications.

