“Insulindeweg victim found in water in Amsterdam-Oost” : Man’s body found in water near Flevopark in Amsterdam-Oost, police suspect accident

“Body of 40-Year-Old Non-Dutch National Found in Amsterdam-Oost Water: Suspected Accident or Victim of Foul Play?”

According to a report by AT5 on Sunday, the body of a 40-year-old man was discovered in the water near Flevopark in Amsterdam-Oost on Saturday evening. The area was cordoned off as forensic investigators carried out their examination. A police container was also present at the scene. A witness reported that the investigation appeared to be serious and was being conducted at the park’s edge. While the police have confirmed that the man’s death was not due to natural causes, they have not yet determined the circumstances that led to him being in the water. The police do not currently suspect foul play and are considering the possibility that it may have been an accident. The victim was a foreign national residing in the Netherlands, and his family has been notified.

