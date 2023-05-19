“Intas Pharmaceuticals”: Intas Pharmaceuticals Founder’s Net Worth Reaches $7.6 Billion

Hasmukh Chudgar: The Low-Profile Billionaire Revolutionizing the Pharma Sector

Hasmukh Chudgar, the founder of Intas Pharmaceuticals, is a veteran billionaire in India with a net worth of $7.6 billion. Despite his enormous wealth, Chudgar has always maintained a low-profile and let his work do the talking. With about 57 years of experience in the pharma sector, he has managed to create his own empire with his hard work and dedication.

Chudgar founded Intas in 1977, after completing his undergraduate degree in Pharmacy from Gujarat University. The company, which generates $2.3 billion in revenue, has been divided between two of his sons- Nimish and Binish. His third son, Urmish, is a haematologist-oncologist and heads Intas’ biopharma business.

Intas Pharmaceuticals has made headlines for its affordable drugs and innovative patent filings. In 2019, the company launched Eleftha, an affordable drug for treating breast cancer. The drug is similar in composition to pharma company Roche’s Herceptin, a drug that has long been used in cancer treatments. Eleftha’s launch is estimated to have reduced the cost of breast cancer treatment by 65 percent.

The same year, Intas Pharmaceuticals filed over 50 lifetime patents, demonstrating its commitment to innovation and research. The company also launched Romy, India’s first Romiplostim drug, which is used to manage chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Intas Pharmaceuticals is present in over 85 countries with a robust marketing, sales and distribution network in Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Central and Latin America. The pharmaceutical company operates 15 factories, with 10 units in India and the rest in Mexico and Europe. Its biggest markets are India and Europe.

Singapore’s state-owned conglomerate Temasek Holdings Limited is a backer of Intas. Last year, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority bought a 3 percent stake from Temasek in Intas Pharmaceuticals.

Apart from its business ventures, Intas is also interested in CSR initiatives. The company has established a school for hearing-impaired children in Ahmedabad, underscoring its commitment to social responsibility.

Chudgar’s story is an inspiration to all budding entrepreneurs. Despite his immense wealth, he has chosen to live a low-profile life, focusing on his work and his company’s growth. His dedication to innovation and affordable healthcare has revolutionized the pharma sector and made Intas Pharmaceuticals one of India’s biggest pharmaceutical companies.

1. Hasmukh Chudgar

2. Intas Pharmaceuticals

3. Pharmaceutical industry

4. Indian billionaires

5. Entrepreneurship

News Source : Namit Singh Sengar

Source Link :With Net Worth Of $7.6 billion, Founder Of Intas Pharmaceuticals/