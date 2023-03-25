Intel co-founder Gordon Moore, 94, dies.

At the age of 94, Gordon Moore, the co-founder of Intel Corp., who predicted in 1965 about the rapid progress in digital technology by estimating the capacity of computer chips, has passed away. His foresight has set a remarkable pace for growth in the digital era.

Gordon Moore, the brilliant mind behind Intel Corporation and the architect of modern computing, has passed away at the age of 94. The news of his death was announced by The Associated Press on March 25, 2023. Moore is regarded as one of the key figures that transformed the technology industry and changed the world as we know it.

Born in San Francisco in 1929, Moore earned his PhD in chemistry in 1954 from the California Institute of Technology. After working at the Applied Physics Laboratory at Johns Hopkins University, he joined Fairchild Semiconductor, where he co-founded Intel with Robert Noyce in 1968. Under his guidance, Intel became one of the most successful companies in the world, thanks to Moore’s ability to predict the future of technology.

Moore’s most famous prediction, known as Moore’s Law, was made in 1965 when he speculated that the number of transistors on a chip would double every two years, leading to an exponential increase in computing power. His prediction turned out to be remarkably accurate, and the pace of technological advancement far surpassed what most experts thought was possible.

Beyond his work with Intel, Moore was also a prolific philanthropist, giving generously to educational institutions and charitable causes. He was a member of numerous scientific organizations, including the National Academy of Sciences, the American Physical Society, and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

Moore leaves behind a legacy that will continue to shape the world for generations to come. His visionary leadership and innovative thinking ushered in the digital age, and we owe him a debt of gratitude for his contributions to science and technology. His passing is a loss not just for the tech industry, but for all of us who have benefited from his incredible legacy. Rest in peace, Gordon Moore.

