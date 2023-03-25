“Intel co-founder Gordon Moore, 94, passes away. #RIPGordonMoore #Intel”

Intel and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation have shared the news that Gordon Moore, the co-founder of Intel, has passed away at the age of 94, according to sources. #RIPGordonMoore #Intel @intel

Intel co-founder Gordon Moore has passed away at the age of 94. The announcement was made by Intel and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation. Moore was best known for co-founding Intel Corporation with Robert Noyce in 1968. He also formulated “Moore’s Law,” a prediction that the number of transistors on a chip would double every 18-24 months.

Moore was born on January 3, 1929, in San Francisco, California. He received his Bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1950 and his Ph.D. in chemistry and physics from the California Institute of Technology in 1954.

Moore began his career at the Applied Physics Laboratory at Johns Hopkins University, where he worked on a range of projects, including the proximity fuze for the military. In 1956, he joined Shockley Semiconductor Laboratory, where he worked alongside Robert Noyce, who later became his partner at Intel.

In 1968, Moore and Noyce founded Intel, which quickly became a leader in the semiconductor industry. Moore served as CEO of Intel from 1975-1987 and Chairman of the Board from 1987-1997. During his tenure at Intel, Moore oversaw the development of the microprocessor, which became a key component of personal computers.

Moore was also a philanthropist, and he and his wife, Betty, donated over $1 billion to various charitable causes, including conservation, education, and scientific research. The Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, which they established in 2000, has donated over $3 billion to date.

Moore’s contributions to the semiconductor industry and his philanthropic endeavors have left a lasting legacy. He will be remembered as a pioneer of the digital age and a generous benefactor to important causes.

