Intel co-founder Gordon Moore dead at 94.

Gordon Moore, the co-founder of Intel Corporation and a legendary figure in the semiconductor industry, passed away at the age of 94. Moore’s visionary forecasts about the future of the semiconductor industry and his technical innovations transformed the technology landscape, and his contributions continue to influence the industry to this day.

Moore was born in San Francisco in 1929 and went on to earn a Ph.D. in chemistry and physics from the California Institute of Technology. He began his career in the semiconductor industry in 1956 with the Shockley Semiconductor Laboratory, where he worked alongside other future luminaries of the industry, including Robert Noyce and Andy Grove. In 1968, he co-founded Intel, a company that would go on to become one of the most well-known and influential tech firms in history.

Moore is best known for “Moore’s Law,” a prediction he made in 1965 that the number of transistors on a computer chip would double every two years, leading to exponential growth in computing power. This prediction was not only remarkably accurate at the time, but has continued to hold true for over 50 years, with Moore’s Law becoming the foundation of the entire semiconductor industry.

In addition to his influential technical work, Moore was also a respected philanthropist and advocate. He and his wife, Betty, donated tens of millions of dollars to a variety of educational and cultural organizations, including Caltech, the San Francisco Opera, and the Exploratorium science museum. He was also a vocal supporter of science education and worked to improve science literacy among the general public.

Moore’s impact on the technology industry cannot be overstated. Without his pioneering work and forward-thinking predictions, it is unlikely that the technology landscape would look anything like it does today. His contributions to the semiconductor industry will be felt for generations to come, and his legacy as one of the great minds of the 20th century is secure.

