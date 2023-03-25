Intel co-founder Gordon Moore dies at 94.

At the age of 94, Gordon Moore, co-founder of Intel Corp and renowned as a trailblazer in the semiconductor industry and Silicon Valley, has died.

Co-founder of Intel Corp and Silicon Valley pioneer, Gordon Moore, has passed away at the age of 94. Moore’s contributions to the semiconductor industry, including his famous prediction in 1965 that the number of transistors on a microchip would double every year, has become a foundational principle in the world of technology. His prediction, known as Moore’s Law, has helped drive the exponential growth of the technology industry and has been a driving force behind many of the technological advancements of the past several decades.

Throughout his career, Moore was widely recognized for his tireless work ethic, business acumen, and technical insights. He played a pivotal role in building Intel into one of the largest and most successful chipmakers in the world. Moore was also a committed philanthropist, donating to causes such as education, scientific research, and the arts.

Following the news of Moore’s passing, many in the tech industry have paid tribute to him, recognizing his contributions as transformative and far-reaching. In a statement, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said, “Gordon Moore was a true visionary whose work had an immeasurable impact in shaping our world. His legacy will live on through the countless lives that have been changed by the technology he helped create.”

Moore’s impact on Silicon Valley and the tech industry cannot be overstated. His prediction of exponential growth in computing power has been a driving force behind the development of countless new technologies, from smartphones to self-driving cars. Moore’s Law has become a fundamental principle in the world of tech, and its continued relevance today is a testament to Moore’s foresight and vision.

While Gordon Moore’s passing is a loss to the tech industry and the world as a whole, his contributions will continue to shape our world for years to come. His legacy as an innovator, philanthropist, and entrepreneur will be remembered and celebrated for generations to come.

