Intel co-founder Gordon Moore dies at 94.

Gordon Moore, who co-founded Intel and authored Moore’s Law, has died at the age of 94. He was a pioneer in the technology industry and his contributions have had a profound impact on our modern world.

Moore’s Law, which he first proposed in 1965, states that the number of transistors on a microchip doubles approximately every two years, leading to exponential growth in computing power. This prediction has held true for over five decades, and has driven the rapid advancement of technology and the digitization of our world.

Moore co-founded Intel in 1968 with Robert Noyce, and served as the company’s CEO from 1975 to 1987. Under his leadership, Intel became one of the world’s largest and most successful semiconductor companies.

In addition to his contributions to the technology industry, Moore was also a philanthropist and a champion of environmental causes. He and his wife Betty founded the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation in 2000, which has donated billions of dollars to support scientific research, conservation efforts, and the development of renewable energy.

Moore’s legacy will continue to shape the technology industry and our world for generations to come. His vision and leadership have helped to create an era of unprecedented innovation and progress, and his impact will be felt for many years to come.

As we mourn his passing, we also celebrate his life and his many achievements. Gordon Moore was a true visionary and a giant of the technology industry, and he will be deeply missed.

Source : @AJEnglish



Gordon Moore, Intel co-founder and Moore’s Law author, has died at the age of 94 https://t.co/wZ8UNnP3mr pic.twitter.com/aBReycihsk — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 25, 2023