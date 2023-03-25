Intel co-founder Gordon Moore dies at 94.

At the age of 94, Gordon Moore, the co-founder of Intel who helped set an astonishingly rapid pace of advancement in the digital era, has passed away.

Gordon Moore, the visionary co-founder of Intel who revolutionized the global technology industry, passed away at the age of 94 on March 25, 2023. In a remarkable career spanning several decades, Moore made an indelible mark on the world of computing and electronics, setting the pace for progress and innovation that has shaped our modern digital age.

Born in San Francisco in 1929, Moore developed a keen interest in science and technology from a young age. After earning a degree in chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley, he pursued advanced studies in electronics at the California Institute of Technology. Moore joined the nascent semiconductor industry in the 1950s, working at companies such as Fairchild Semiconductor and Shockley Semiconductor Laboratory.

In 1968, Moore co-founded Intel along with Robert Noyce, an engineering genius and fellow pioneer of the semiconductor field. Together, they aimed to create a new kind of microprocessor that could vastly improve the speed and performance of computers. Moore’s visionary leadership drove the company’s growth and success, as he oversaw the development of ever more powerful and advanced processors that transformed the world of computing.

One of Moore’s most notable contributions was the famous prediction he made in 1965, which became known as “Moore’s Law.” He predicted that the number of transistors on a microchip would double about every two years, leading to exponential growth in computing power. This prediction proved remarkably accurate and has guided the industry’s efforts ever since, spurring a relentless drive for miniaturization and increased efficiency.

Throughout his career, Moore was a champion of innovation and believed deeply in the transformative power of technology. He was also a noted philanthropist, supporting causes related to science education and research. His legacy will endure as a true pioneer of the digital age and a visionary leader who changed the world.

Source : @chicagotribune



