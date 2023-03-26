Intel co-founder Gordon Moore dies at 94.

At 94 years of age, Gordon Moore, a pioneer of US chipmaker Intel and a key figure in the development of Silicon Valley, has died.

Gordon Moore, the renowned co-founder of Intel and a pioneer in the field of computer chip technology, passed away at the age of 94. Moore is considered a central figure in the history of Silicon Valley, having established a reputation as a visionary leader and a tech industry icon.

Moore was born on January 3, 1929, in San Francisco, California. He earned a degree in chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley, and completed his PhD at the California Institute of Technology. Throughout his career, Moore was known for his innovative ideas and entrepreneurial spirit, which led him to co-found Intel in 1968 alongside Robert Noyce.

However, Moore’s most significant contribution to the tech industry came in 1965 when he formulated what is now known as “Moore’s Law.” The law, which states that the number of transistors in a chip doubles every two years, has been the driving force behind the rapid advancements in computer technology over the past several decades.

Moore’s Law has been a guiding principle for the industry, setting a pace for innovation that has never before been seen. Moore remained at Intel until 1997, serving as CEO and Chairman of the Board. During his tenure, he oversaw the company’s growth from a small startup to a behemoth of the technology industry.

Moore’s contributions to the tech industry have been recognized with numerous honors and awards, including the National Medal of Technology and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. However, his legacy extends beyond these accolades, as he has inspired generations of technologists and entrepreneurs to pursue innovation and creativity in their work.

Moore’s passing represents a significant loss for Silicon Valley, which owes much of its success to the pioneers like Moore who dared to push the boundaries of what was possible. His vision and leadership will be sorely missed, but his legacy will continue to inspire and motivate those who seek to make the world a better place through technology.

