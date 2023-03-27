“Intel co-founder Gordon Moore dies at 94. RIP “

Gordon Moore, who co-founded Intel, passed away at the age of 94, leaving behind a legacy as a prominent figure in Silicon Valley. Many have referred to him as a quiet revolutionary for his contributions to the tech industry. Read on to learn more about his story. Rest in peace, Moore.

Gordon Moore, the co-founder of Intel, passed away at the age of 94. Known for his contributions to the semiconductor industry and the development of Moore’s Law, which states that the number of transistors on a microchip would double every two years, Moore was regarded as a pioneer in the tech industry.

Born in San Francisco in 1929, Moore was fascinated by electronics from a young age. After receiving his PhD from the California Institute of Technology, he worked at the Applied Physics Laboratory at Johns Hopkins University, where he conducted research on semiconductor materials. In 1957, he co-founded Fairchild Semiconductor, which went on to become one of the most influential tech companies of the 1960s.

In 1968, Moore co-founded Intel with Robert Noyce. The company’s breakthrough invention, the microprocessor, would revolutionize the tech industry and pave the way for modern computing. Moore’s Law, first proposed in 1965, accurately predicted the exponential growth in computing power that has fueled technological advancements for over half a century.

Moore was known for his steadfast leadership, quiet demeanor, and commitment to innovation. Despite his many accomplishments and accolades, including the National Medal of Technology, he remained humble and focused on pushing the boundaries of technology.

In addition to his work at Intel, Moore was a philanthropist and supporter of science education. He and his wife, Betty, donated tens of millions of dollars to organizations promoting STEM education and research, including Caltech and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation.

Moore’s passing has been met with an outpouring of tribute and remembrance from colleagues, competitors, and fans. His contributions to the tech industry and the world of science will be remembered for years to come. Rest in power, Gordon Moore.

