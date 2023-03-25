Intel co-founder Gordon Moore dies at 94.

At the age of 94, Gordon Moore, a trailblazing electronics pioneer who co-founded Intel Corp. and whose revolutionary concepts set the pace for advancements in semiconductors, has passed away.

Gordon Moore, one of the most celebrated pioneers of the electronics industry, has passed away at the age of 94. Best known for founding Intel Corp. and coining the groundbreaking technological theory known as “Moore’s Law,” he leaves behind a legacy of innovation that has transformed the global landscape of computing and digital technology.

Born in San Francisco in 1929, Moore earned a PhD in Chemistry from California Institute of Technology before joining Shockley Semiconductor Laboratory in 1956. Just a year later, he teamed up with Robert Noyce to form Fairchild Semiconductor, which became one of the foremost semiconductor companies of its era. However, it was his work at Intel that cemented his reputation as a technology luminary, revolutionizing the way that computer chips were designed and manufactured.

Moore’s Law, first proposed in a 1965 article in Electronics magazine, predicted that the number of transistors on a microchip would double approximately every two years, leading to exponential increases in processor speed and computing power. This theory, which has proven remarkably accurate over the past six decades, has been a driving force behind the growth of the modern technology industry.

Moore remained at Intel until 1997, serving as CEO from 1975 to 1987 and as Chairman until 1997. During this time, he oversaw the development of numerous groundbreaking technologies, including the first microprocessor, the Intel 4004, and the first dynamic RAM chip, the Intel 1103. Under his leadership, Intel became one of the largest and most influential technology companies in the world, reshaping the way that people use and interact with computers.

Over the course of his career, Moore received numerous prestigious awards and accolades for his contributions to the field of electronics. In 1979, he was awarded the National Medal of Science by President Jimmy Carter, and in 1986 he was inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame. He also served on the boards of directors of numerous major corporations, including Google, Hewlett-Packard, and the California Institute of Technology.

Despite his many accomplishments, Moore remained modest and unassuming throughout his life, preferring to let his work speak for itself. In a statement following his passing, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger paid tribute to Moore’s “remarkable intellect, leadership, and generosity,” stating that “we will ensure that Gordon’s legacy lives on through the many lives he touched and industries he transformed.”

Source : @v_shakthi



Gordon Moore, the electronics pioneer who co-founded Intel Corp. and whose groundbreaking theories defined the tempo of innovation in semiconductors, has died at the age of 94. pic.twitter.com/vBq7JKYGg2— Shakthi Vadakkepat (@v_shakthi) March 25, 2023

Gordon Moore, the electronics pioneer who co-founded Intel Corp. and whose groundbreaking theories defined the tempo of innovation in semiconductors, has died at the age of 94. pic.twitter.com/vBq7JKYGg2 — Shakthi Vadakkepat (@v_shakthi) March 25, 2023