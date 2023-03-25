Intel cofounder Gordon Moore died at 94.

At the age of 94, Gordon Moore has passed away, after being a pioneer in the microprocessor industry and co-founding Intel, which was once the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturer, according to Intel.

Moore, who was born in California in 1929, earned his PhD in chemistry from the California Institute of Technology in 1954. He then spent some time as a researcher at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory before joining his longtime friend and colleague Robert Noyce at the semiconductor company Fairchild Semiconductor in 1957.

It was during his time at Fairchild Semiconductor that he first realized his passion for computer chips. He observed that the number of transistors in a computer chip was doubling every year, which came to be known as “Moore’s Law.” This simple observation would later serve as a guiding principle for the entire semiconductor industry, which has continued to evolve at an increasingly rapid pace over the last few decades.

Moore left Fairchild Semiconductor in 1968 to co-found Intel with Noyce. The company quickly rose to prominence in the industry, and within a decade, it had become the world’s largest semiconductor maker. Moore served as Intel’s CEO from 1975 to 1987 and continued to serve as chairman of the board until 1997.

Throughout his career, Moore received numerous awards and honors, including the National Medal of Technology and Innovation from President George H.W. Bush in 1990. He was also inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame in 1986 and the Silicon Valley Engineering Hall of Fame in 2013.

Moore was known not only for his contributions to the technology industry but also for his philanthropic work. He and his wife, Betty, donated millions to various organizations over the years, including Caltech and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, which focuses on environmental conservation and scientific research.

Moore’s legacy lives on not only in the world of technology but also in the countless lives he touched through his generosity and philanthropy. His impact on the industry will continue to be felt for generations to come, and he will be greatly missed.

