“Intense Dark Roast Coffee” : Canister of Maxwell House Dark Roast Ground Coffee with Intense Bold Flavor (26.7 oz)

Dark and Strong: Maxwell House Intense Bold Ground Coffee, 26.7 oz Canister



Price: $7.86

(as of Jun 03,2023 09:39:23 UTC – Details)





Maxwell House Intense Bold Dark Roast Ground Coffee is a great choice for coffee lovers who prefer a bold and rich taste. This coffee has a consistently great taste that is achieved through a process that isn’t done the easy way but the right way. From lively light roasts to full-bodied dark blends, Maxwell House’s signature taste is created through a unique process that has been perfected over 125 years.

One of the key features of Maxwell House Intense Bold Dark Roast Ground Coffee is its deep extra dark roast. This roast is perfect for coffee lovers who prefer a rich and strong taste. The beans used in this coffee are 100% real coffee beans, which means that you can enjoy an authentic coffee experience every time you brew a cup.

Another great thing about Maxwell House Intense Bold Dark Roast Ground Coffee is that it is incredibly versatile. You can enjoy it black or with cream and sugar, depending on your preferences. If you’re looking for a creamy and rich coffee experience, you can even try it with Maxwell House International Cafe as a creamer.

This coffee is also easy to brew, no matter what type of coffee maker you have. It is perfect for use in automatic drip brewers, so you can enjoy a fresh cup of coffee every morning without any hassle. Simply add the desired amount of coffee to your coffee maker, add water, and let it brew.

To ensure that every cup of Maxwell House Intense Bold Dark Roast Ground Coffee tastes as fresh as the first, this coffee is packaged in a resealable canister. This canister is designed to lock in flavor and freshness, so you can enjoy a delicious cup of coffee every time you brew.

Finally, for those who prefer certified Kosher products, Maxwell House Intense Bold Dark Roast Ground Coffee is certified Kosher. This means that it meets the strict dietary requirements of Jewish law and is suitable for those who follow a Kosher diet.

In conclusion, Maxwell House Intense Bold Dark Roast Ground Coffee is a great choice for coffee lovers who prefer a bold and rich taste. This coffee has a consistently great taste that is achieved through a unique process that has been perfected over 125 years. It is made with 100% real coffee beans and is incredibly versatile, making it perfect for use in automatic drip brewers. The resealable canister ensures that every cup tastes as fresh as the first, and it is certified Kosher for those who follow a Kosher diet. So, start your day with a cup of Maxwell House Intense Bold Dark Roast Ground Coffee and enjoy the perfect start to your day.



