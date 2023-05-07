Intentional killing near Texas migrant shelter Today : Possible Intentional Act: Driver Kills 7 near Texas Migrant Shelter, Police Say

Police suspect intentional act in driver’s killing of 7 near Texas migrant shelter

Seven people were killed on Sunday morning in Brownsville, Texas, after a driver intentionally ran them over while they were waiting at a bus stop in front of the Ozanam Center. The victims were migrants and homeless people. The driver has been arrested and charged with reckless driving, but more charges are expected to be filed as the investigation continues. The area will remain closed for several hours as the investigation continues. Four to six people were also taken to area hospitals.

News Source : kballuck

Source Link :7 killed by driver near Texas migrant shelter; police say it may have been intentional/