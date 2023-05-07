“intentional” Today : Police suspect driver intentionally killed 7 near Texas migrant shelter

Possible Intentional Act: Driver Kills 7 Near Texas Migrant Shelter, Police Report

Seven people were killed in Brownsville, Texas, after a driver ran over them on Sunday morning. The collision was not accidental, according to police. The incident occurred when the victims were standing at a bus stop in front of the Ozanam Center, a shelter for migrants and homeless people in the Texas border city, at 8:30 a.m. when they were hit. The driver was arrested and charged with reckless driving, and more charges are likely to be filed. The crash is looking more and more like an intentional act, according to Lt. Martin Sandoval.

The area where the incident took place will remain closed for several hours as the investigation continues. A woman who drove by the scene said she saw several bodies covered on the road, plus another victim being put into an ambulance. She also saw several people praying nearby. The victims were reportedly migrants and homeless people who were standing at the bus stop.

