“Inter Miami Focused on Now, Says Interim Coach Javier Morales Amidst News of Lionel Messi Signing with PSG”

Lionel Messi : Inter Miami’s Coach Morales focuses on present amid Messi’s signing with PSG.

Last week, Inter Miami received exciting news regarding the signing of soccer’s biggest star, Lionel Messi, who will join the team for the start of the next MLS season after his contract with PSG expires. However, interim head coach Javier Morales stated that the team is currently focusing on the present and it’s difficult to discuss something that has not yet occurred.

News Source : Diario AS

Inter Miami Messi Coach Transfer Soccer