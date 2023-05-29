Inter Miami in Limbo as Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets’ Future Remains Uncertain

Lionel Messi : Inter Miami in limbo as Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets remain undecided on joining

Inter Miami coach Phil Neville and chief soccer officer Chris Henderson are in a difficult situation, akin to the Miami Dolphins’ coach and general manager having to wait until the ninth game of a season to find out if their intended starting quarterback and another key starter want to play for the team. Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets have been flirting with the idea of joining Inter Miami for over a year, with both of their contracts expiring on June 30. Inter Miami is hopeful of getting both players, with the club reserving the No. 10 and No. 5 jersey numbers for them. However, the wait has contributed to the team’s rocky start, with Inter Miami currently in last place in the Eastern Conference with a 5-9-0 record. The team lacks a true No. 10 playmaker and has had to lean on teenagers and stop-gap measures due to injuries and salary sanctions. Fans are getting restless, and Inter Miami needs answers on whether Messi and Busquets are coming or not.

Michelle Kaufman

