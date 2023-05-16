“Inter-Milan live stream”: Previewing Inter Milan Match: Prediction, Pick, and Viewing Options

Inter and Milan Meet in the Champions League

Inter Milan and AC Milan are set to clash in the second leg of their Champions League semifinal, with Inter holding a commanding 2-0 lead from the first leg. Inter Milan is looking to win their fourth overall championship and their first since 2010, while AC Milan hopes to overturn the huge deficit and put an end to three defeats in the Milan derby.

Champions League Odds: Inter-Milan Odds

Here are the latest Inter-Milan soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

Inter Milan: +115

AC Milan: +260

Draw: +230

Over 2.5 Goals: +112

Under 2.5 Goals: -138

How to Watch Inter vs. Milan

Soccer fans can catch the match live on various TV channels and streaming platforms:

TV: SiriusXM FC, Univision, Univision NOW, CBS, TUDN USA

Stream: Amazon Prime, Paramount+, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, TUDN App, TUDN.com, ViX+

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Inter Can Beat Milan

Inter Milan has been impressive this season, currently sitting in third place in the Serie A league table. The team has won the Italian Super Cup over AC Milan and will be headed to the Coppa Italia final against Fiorentina. In the Champions League, Inter has scored eight goals in the past five games, securing four clean sheets and huge wins over Porto and Benfica in the first two playoff rounds.

Midfielder Nicolo Barella and striker Romelu Lukaku have recorded three goals apiece in the UCL, with the former converting in back-to-back games prior to the first meeting with AC Milan. Henrikh Mkhitaryan has scored twice in the competition, while Argentinian striker Lautaro Martinez also has two goals along with three assists. Inter’s good form and pattern of forcing draws in the second legs in this tournament might be shown once again.

Why Milan Can Beat Inter

AC Milan is currently in fifth place in the Serie A standings and has not been at their best in recent weeks. However, the Red and Blacks have a lot of talent in their squad and are led offensively by striker Olivier Giroud, who has registered five goals and a pair of assists in the Champions League. Belgian winger Alexis Saelemaekers has scored twice in the UCL, making him AC Milan’s only other player with more than one goal in the competition.

Key player Rafael Leao, who missed the first leg, is expected to be back in action. The 23-year-old Portuguese forward is the team’s top offensive player in Serie A as he has recorded 12 goals and seven assists in 32 contests. Milan will need to be in all systems go on their rivals’ home turf.

Final Inter-Milan Prediction & Pick

The final Derby della Madonnina for this season will be a high-scoring spectacle, but Inter Milan has edged out AC Milan for most of the season. The Black and Blues’ good form and pattern of forcing draws in the second legs in this tournament might be shown once again. The Rossoneri will have to face their third straight loss while La Beneamata will get their eight-straight win and ninth-straight unbeaten game.

Final Inter-Milan Prediction & Pick: Inter Milan (+115), Over 2.5 goals (+112)

