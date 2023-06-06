Imran aka Amjad : Inter-state arms supplier Imran aka Amjad arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell, accused of supplying illegal arms and ammunition to criminals of Delhi-NCR

Imran, also known as Amjad, an inter-state arms supplier for the Hashim Baba criminal gang has been arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell. Imran has been accused of providing illegal arms and ammunition to various criminals in Delhi-NCR. The police recovered 12 semi-automatic, single-shot pistols, and 55 live cartridges from Imran. The Special Cell has registered a case against Imran under IPC sections 392, 397, 394, and 411, including sections 25/27 of the Arms Act. The Delhi Police Special Cell has taken on the task to apprehend illegal arms suppliers in the national capital due to the increased usage of firearms by gangsters.

The Special Cell received information on June 3 that Imran would be visiting Jafrabad metro station at around 9 pm to supply weapons to one of his associates. The police set up a trap and arrested Imran within 15 minutes of the operation. The police seized seven semi-automatic pistols, five single-shot pistols, 50 live cartridges of 7.65 bore, and 5 live cartridges of .315 bore from Imran’s bag.

According to sources, Imran used to sell jeans in Delhi’s Gandhinagar area before committing his first crime in 2016 when he looted around Rs 36 lakh with his five associates. He came in contact with Annu, an arms supplier belonging to Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, during his imprisonment in Tihar Jail. After being released from jail, Imran started procuring illegal arms from Annu and supplied them to the members of the Hashim Baba gang and other criminals in Delhi-NCR. Imran was arrested again in 2021 for arms trafficking and was lodged at Murad Nagar in Uttar Pradesh. During the interrogation, Imran revealed that he would buy a pistol for around Rs 40,000 and sell it for Rs 50,000-55,000.

Read Full story : Delhi Police arrest Hashim Baba gang arms supplier, 12 pistols seized /

News Source : Astha Singh

Delhi Police arrest Hashim Baba gang arms supplier Hashim Baba gang arms supplier arrested by Delhi Police Arms supplier of Hashim Baba gang arrested in Delhi 12 pistols seized in Delhi Police operation against Hashim Baba gang Delhi Police bust Hashim Baba gang arms supply network, arrest supplier