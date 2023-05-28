Inter-state gang supplying weapons busted, one member arrested in Khanna with 5 illegal weapons

“Khanna police busts inter-state gang supplying weapons; arrests suspect with five illegal weapons” : Inter-state gang supplying weapons busted, one member arrested with five illegal weapons: Khanna police

The Khanna police announced today that they have dismantled an inter-state weapons trafficking ring and apprehended one of its members, who was in possession of five illegal weapons. A photo accompanying the article shows the confiscated firearms.

News Source : The Tribune India

