Inter-state gang supplying weapons busted, one member arrested in Khanna with 5 illegal weapons

“Khanna police busts inter-state gang supplying weapons; arrests suspect with five illegal weapons” : Inter-state gang supplying weapons busted, one member arrested with five illegal weapons: Khanna police
The Khanna police announced today that they have dismantled an inter-state weapons trafficking ring and apprehended one of its members, who was in possession of five illegal weapons. A photo accompanying the article shows the confiscated firearms.
Read Full story :Inter-state arms supplier nabbed in Ludhiana, 5 weapons seized/
News Source : The Tribune India
