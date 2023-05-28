Interesting Fact: Why Small Railway Stations have Sharp Stones and Big Stations Don’t

Railway Knowledge: Why are sharp stones only at small stations, where do they disappear from big stations, the reason is very interesting

Railway tracks are an essential part of transportation around the world. However, have you ever wondered why small stations have sharp stones on the tracks, but big stations don’t? The reason behind this is quite interesting.

The first thing to understand is that sharp stones, also known as ballast, are used to stabilize the tracks. Ballast is placed on the tracks to provide a stable base for the rails. It also helps to distribute the weight of the train evenly, preventing any damage to the tracks.

Now, coming to the main question of why sharp stones are only present in small stations and not in big stations. The answer lies in the fact that big stations have a higher frequency of trains passing through them. This means that the tracks are constantly being used, and the ballast is continuously being shifted around, making it difficult to maintain a stable base.

On the other hand, small stations have fewer trains passing through them, which means the ballast remains in place for a longer time, providing a stable base for the tracks. This is why we can see sharp stones at small stations.

But where do the sharp stones go from big stations? The answer is simple – they are replaced with concrete slabs. Concrete slabs are used in big stations because they provide a more stable base than ballast. They are also easier to maintain, as they don’t move around like ballast does.

Concrete slabs are not used in small stations because they are more expensive and time-consuming to install. Moreover, small stations don’t require the same level of stability as big stations do.

In conclusion, the reason behind the presence of sharp stones at small stations and their absence at big stations lies in the frequency of trains passing through them. Small stations have fewer trains, which means the ballast remains in place for a longer time, providing a stable base. On the other hand, big stations have more trains passing through them, which makes it difficult to maintain a stable base with ballast. Hence, concrete slabs are used in big stations, which are more stable and easier to maintain.

