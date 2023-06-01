Intergalactic Salad Recipe: Intergalactic Salad Recipe from Atomic Biscuit

A Refreshing Twist on a Classic Salad: Atomic Biscuit’s Intergalactic Salad

As we enter the hot summer months, nothing beats a refreshing salad to help cool us down. But if you’re tired of the same old greens and dressing, Atomic Biscuit in Canton has the perfect solution for you: their Intergalactic Salad.

This salad offers a classic mix of greens, but with a twist. Have you ever tried salad with ramen? If not, you’re missing out. The toasted ramen noodles in this salad add a delicious crunch and texture that pairs perfectly with the other ingredients.

To make this salad at home, you’ll need a mix of greens, chopped mint, cilantro, thinly sliced red bell pepper and red onion, raisins, crushed walnuts, and of course, toasted ramen noodles. Toss all of these ingredients together and top with a sesame lime dressing.

But the real star of this salad is the dressing. It’s a unique blend of vinegar, lime juice, ground fresh ginger paste, fish sauce, oil, sesame oil, garlic paste, granulated sugar, and cayenne. Whisk all of these ingredients together and shake well before serving. The combination of sweet and spicy flavors will leave your taste buds wanting more.

To make the toasted ramen noodles, simply crumble a package of regular flavored ramen noodles and toss them with olive oil and Chinese 5-spice. Roast them in the oven at 350 degrees for 15 minutes or until golden brown. This step is what really sets this salad apart from the rest.

If you’re not feeling up to making this salad at home, head on over to Atomic Biscuit for brunch and give their Intergalactic Salad a try. Pair it with one of their famous biscuits and you’ll have a meal that’s out of this world.

Not only is this salad delicious, but it’s also a great way to switch up your normal routine and try something new. The combination of flavors and textures make for a refreshing and satisfying meal that’s perfect for a hot summer day.

So next time you’re in the mood for a salad, don’t settle for the same old boring mix. Try Atomic Biscuit’s Intergalactic Salad and experience a refreshing twist on a classic dish.

News Source : Sammie Purcell

Source Link :Recipe: Atomic Biscuit’s Intergalactic Salad/