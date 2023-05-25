“Interior Design Personalization”: How to Infuse Your Personal Style into Interior Design

Creating a Space That Feels Authentic to You: Tips from AD PRO Directory Members

Designing a space that reflects your personal style can be a daunting task, especially when you’re bombarded with various design trends and images of different interiors on social media. Following trends may not always lead to interiors with lasting presence and meaning, especially in a home. Instead, tapping into your own tastes and personal preferences can be the most effective way to create a design that lasts and feels good for you. In this article, AD PRO Directory members offer their key tips for translating your own personal style into interiors that truly reflect who you are and what you like.

Know Thyself

The first step in creating a design that reflects your personal tastes is to identify what, precisely, those tastes are. Putting language to your aesthetic predilections and preferences, and becoming confident in knowing what you like and don’t like, is essential before you can express it outwardly to anyone else. Often, the first place to start is with a healthy dose of self-reflection. “Take a moment to describe yourself and your personality,” suggests interior designer and AD PRO Directory member Huma Sulaiman of Huma Sulaiman Design. “Are you bold, adventurous, whimsical, minimalistic? Let this description be your guiding light in selecting elements that truly resonate with your unique style.”

Look Backward to Look Forward

Sometimes, the best place to look for indications of your personal style is in the rearview mirror. “Think about past travel experiences and remind yourself of decoration or design elements in those places that caught your eye,” recommends designer Andrea Lavigne, another AD PRO Directory listee. Consider how places from your past have shaped you and what elements resonated with your taste. These can be interior-design-specific or more evocative aspects, like emotions, scents, sights, and experiences. “I also like taking into account family history, culture, and tradition because these are important aspects of someone’s identity,” reveals Amanda Jacobs of Amanda Jacobs Design.

Incorporate Your Interests

Since interior design is often seen as an extension of someone’s personality, it should reflect your values and interests in a way that helps anyone visiting your space get to know you a little better. Bringing in elements related to your personal passions and interests can make spaces feel truly yours and make you feel more like yourself. “The right interiors make us happy and contribute greatly to a positive mindset,” insists Elizabeth Ghia of Elizabeth Ghia Interiors. Love swimming and the ocean? Or books, magazines, and reading? Perhaps you have a passion for gardening and love being around plants. All are great places to start when looking for design inspiration.

Mix and Match

Mixing and matching different styles and textures can create an eclectic and unique look that reflects your personal style. Don’t be afraid to experiment with different patterns, colors, and materials. “Use your intuition and trust your gut when it comes to mixing and matching styles,” says Lavigne. “The most interesting spaces are those that have a mix of vintage, contemporary, and traditional pieces.”

Don’t Forget the Details

Small details can make a big impact on a space, and can be an easy way to incorporate your personal style. Whether it’s a piece of art, a family heirloom, or a unique accessory, adding personal touches can make a space feel more authentic and reflective of your taste. “I love incorporating vintage and antique pieces into my designs,” says Jacobs. “These pieces add character and history to a space and help tell the story of the people who live there.”

In conclusion, creating a space that feels authentic to you and your personal style requires self-reflection, looking to the past for inspiration, incorporating your interests, mixing and matching styles, and paying attention to the details. By following these tips from AD PRO Directory members, you can create a space that truly reflects who you are and what you like, and that will feel good for years to come.

