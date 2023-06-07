Interracial Romance TV Series: “Top 10 TV Series Featuring Interracial Romance”

Top 10 Interracial Romance TV Series

Interracial romance has been a hot topic in entertainment for decades. It has been the subject of movies, books, and TV shows. In recent years, there has been a surge in the popularity of TV series that explore interracial relationships. Here are the top 10 interracial romance TV series.

1. Scandal

Scandal is a political thriller TV series that aired from 2012 to 2018. The show follows the life of Olivia Pope, a crisis management expert who has a complicated romantic relationship with President Fitzgerald Grant III. The show explores the challenges that come with being in an interracial relationship, especially when one of the partners is in a position of power.

2. Grey’s Anatomy

Grey’s Anatomy is a medical drama TV series that premiered in 2005. The show follows the lives of the doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, including the romantic relationships that develop between them. One of the most notable interracial relationships on the show is between Dr. Miranda Bailey and Dr. Ben Warren.

3. Love Is Blind

Love Is Blind is a reality TV series that premiered on Netflix in 2020. The show follows a group of singles who are looking for love and who are willing to get engaged without ever seeing their partner. One of the couples on the show, Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, is an interracial couple.

4. The Fosters

The Fosters is a family drama TV series that aired from 2013 to 2018. The show follows a lesbian couple, Stef and Lena, who are raising a blended family of biological, adopted, and foster children. One of the children, Mariana, is in an interracial relationship with her boyfriend, Mat.

5. Master of None

Master of None is a comedy-drama TV series that premiered on Netflix in 2015. The show follows the life of Dev Shah, a 30-year-old actor living in New York City. The show explores Dev’s romantic relationships, including his relationship with Rachel, a white woman.

6. Dear White People

Dear White People is a comedy-drama TV series that premiered on Netflix in 2017. The show follows a group of black students at a predominantly white Ivy League college as they navigate their way through college life. One of the couples on the show, Lionel and Wesley, is an interracial couple.

7. Insecure

Insecure is a comedy-drama TV series that premiered on HBO in 2016. The show follows the life of Issa Dee, a black woman living in Los Angeles, as she navigates her way through her personal and professional life. One of the couples on the show, Molly and Andrew, is an interracial couple.

8. This Is Us

This Is Us is a family drama TV series that premiered in 2016. The show follows the lives of the Pearson family, including their romantic relationships. One of the couples on the show, Randall and Beth, is an interracial couple.

9. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is a musical comedy TV series that aired from 2015 to 2019. The show follows the life of Rebecca Bunch, a successful lawyer who moves to California to be with her ex-boyfriend, Josh. One of the couples on the show, Darryl and White Josh, is an interracial couple.

10. Orange Is the New Black

Orange Is the New Black is a comedy-drama TV series that aired from 2013 to 2019. The show follows the lives of the women in a federal prison, including their romantic relationships. One of the couples on the show, Cindy and Abdullah, is an interracial couple.

In conclusion, these TV series are a testament to the fact that love knows no boundaries, race, or color. They explore the challenges and rewards that come with being in an interracial relationship. These shows are a must-watch for anyone who wants to see a diverse range of romantic relationships portrayed on-screen.

