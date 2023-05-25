Inter’s Lautaro Martinez leads team against Fiorentina in Coppa Italia match.

Lautaro Martinez shines as Inter Milan defeat Fiorentina in Coppa Italia

On Wednesday evening, Inter Milan secured their spot in the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia with a 2-1 victory over Fiorentina. The star of the night was undoubtedly Lautaro Martinez, who scored both of Inter’s goals to help his team progress in the competition.

First Half

The first half was a tight affair, with both teams creating several chances. However, it was Martinez who broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute with a clinical finish from close range. The Argentine striker was perfectly placed to tap in a cross from Nicolo Barella and give Inter the lead.

Second Half

The second half saw Fiorentina come out with more urgency, and they were rewarded in the 57th minute when Christian Kouame equalized with a well-placed shot past Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic. However, Inter responded quickly, with Martinez scoring his second goal of the night just six minutes later. The 23-year-old showed great composure to slot the ball past Fiorentina keeper Bartlomiej Dragowski after being played through by Romelu Lukaku.

Impact of Martinez

Martinez’s performance was a reminder of just how important he is to Inter Milan. The striker has been in great form this season, scoring 12 goals in 19 appearances across all competitions. He has formed a formidable partnership with Lukaku up front, and the two have been instrumental in Inter’s success so far this season.

Quarter Finals

The victory over Fiorentina means that Inter Milan will now face either AC Milan or Torino in the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia. The Nerazzurri will be hoping to go all the way in the competition this season, having been knocked out in the semi-finals by eventual winners Napoli last year.

Conclusion

All in all, it was a solid performance from Inter Milan, with Martinez stealing the show with his two goals. The Argentine striker will be hoping to continue his impressive form as Inter look to challenge for silverware on multiple fronts this season. With the likes of Martinez and Lukaku leading the line, the Nerazzurri have a real chance of success both domestically and in Europe.

