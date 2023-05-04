“Intersection safety” : Fatal Crash at Dangerous Intersection Prompts Salem Family to Demand Changes

Salem Family Calls for Safer Intersection After Tragic Accident

A Salem family is on a mission to make their community safer, after they tragically lost a loved one due to a terrible accident. The Jefferson Avenue and Willson Street intersection in the city has been labeled as not only dangerous but deadly. City officials have acknowledged that something needs to change, and they are currently working on it.

Tammi Guy lost her life on Easter Sunday while trying to cross Jefferson Avenue to go to the store. The cross marking the place where she was killed has been there since the accident, and every day her heartbroken family sees the memorial, they feel pain. Her mother, Donna Guy, stated that it is surreal, and she feels like she is still trying to wrap her head around what happened.

The family is calling for changes at the notoriously chaotic intersection that controls traffic with just flashing lights. Even when they pressed the signal to cross the street, cars still sped by, ignoring the flashing red light. Jimmy Guy, Tammi’s brother, said that change typically happens when tragedy occurs, and it is about time change needs to happen in this area.

Police admit that in 2022, traffic fatalities and vehicle vs. pedestrian crashes went up. Two years ago, an off-duty Salem officer was killed along the same stretch of road. Police Chief Lucas Miller stated that this obligated them to take a hard look at any place that presents itself as a dangerous intersection.

Police say changes are coming at the intersection to add a real traffic light with video controls, re-drawing crosswalks, and having better overhead lighting. The traffic division is expanding to five officers, and another unmarked police cruiser will be on the streets. Chief Miller encourages all drivers in Salem to be careful, drive the speed limit, and of course, give pedestrians the right of way. He also expressed his condolences to the Guy family and that Salem is a small enough place that they feel a loss like that personally.

The Guy family hopes the city acts with urgency to save lives and honor a mom who went above and beyond for her family. Jimmy Guy said that he wants something changed there in honor of his sister. Officials say they’ve had a meeting, and the traffic director is on top of the plan to make the changes happen as quickly as possible, but there is a lot of work to do.

In the meantime, the community is rallying around the family with a fundraiser to help Tammi’s four children. The loss of a loved one is never easy, but with the community’s support, the Guy family can find peace and comfort knowing that they are not alone in their fight for change.

News Source : Tammy Mutasa

Source Link :Salem family calls for changes to dangerous intersection after fatal crash/