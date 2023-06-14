Interstate 25 Denver Shooting Suspect, Stephen Long, in Custody

Stephen Long in Police Custody Following Shooting Incident on Interstate 25 in Denver

Reports confirm that Stephen Long has been taken into police custody after a shooting incident that occurred on Interstate 25 in Denver. The shooting incident happened earlier today and caused a major commotion on the busy highway.

According to witnesses, Long was driving recklessly and causing disturbance on the highway. He reportedly cut off several vehicles before pulling out a gun and opening fire on another car. The victim’s car was hit several times before swerving off the road and crashing into a barrier.

Police responded to the scene immediately and took Long into custody without further incident. The victim was rushed to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Investigations into the incident are still ongoing, and the motive behind Long’s actions remains unclear. However, the police have assured the public that they are taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

The incident has caused major traffic delays on the highway, and authorities have advised motorists to avoid the area until further notice.

