“Interstate 5 rollover crash victim Fernando Rene Portal Rico”: Identification of Man Killed in Rollover Crash on Interstate 5: Fernando Rene Portal Rico Obituary at 22

Fernando Rene Portal Rico Obituary

Fernando Rene Portal Rico, a 22-year-old man from Stockton, California, was identified as the victim of a rollover crash on Interstate 5. The accident occurred on Sunday, August 23, 2020, in the early morning hours. According to the California Highway Patrol, Rico was driving a 2006 Honda Civic when he lost control of the vehicle and it rolled over several times.

The Accident

The accident occurred on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5, just north of the Charter Way exit in Stockton. The call came in around 4:45 a.m. and emergency responders arrived on the scene shortly after. Rico was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Investigation

The California Highway Patrol is still investigating the cause of the accident. However, initial reports suggest that speed may have been a factor. The car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it veered off the road and rolled over several times. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the accident is encouraged to contact the California Highway Patrol.

The Victim

Fernando Rene Portal Rico was born on December 9, 1997, in Stockton, California. He was the youngest of four children and grew up in a close-knit family. Rico was a graduate of Franklin High School and was planning to attend San Joaquin Delta College in the fall.

Rico was a hardworking and ambitious young man who had a passion for cars. He was always tinkering with engines and loved to go to car shows. Rico was also an avid sports fan and enjoyed playing basketball and football with his friends.

Despite his love of cars and sports, Rico was also a compassionate and caring person. He volunteered at local homeless shelters and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. Rico had a heart of gold and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

The Funeral

A funeral service for Fernando Rene Portal Rico will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the Chapel of the Palms Funeral Home in Stockton. The service will begin at 10:00 a.m. and will be followed by a procession to the San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery.

The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Stockton Shelter for the Homeless in Fernando’s memory. The shelter was a cause that was close to his heart, and the family believes that it would be a fitting tribute to his life and legacy.

The Legacy

Fernando Rene Portal Rico’s death is a tragic loss for his family, friends, and the community. He was a young man with a bright future and a kind heart. His legacy will live on through the memories he created and the lives he touched.

The family has set up a scholarship fund in Fernando’s name at San Joaquin Delta College. The scholarship will be awarded to a student who shares Fernando’s passion for cars and who is committed to helping others. The family hopes that this scholarship will help keep Fernando’s memory alive and inspire others to follow in his footsteps.

The Conclusion

The death of Fernando Rene Portal Rico is a tragic loss for the Stockton community. He was a young man with a bright future and a kind heart, and his death has left a void that will be difficult to fill. However, his legacy will live on through the memories he created and the lives he touched. Rest in peace, Fernando.

