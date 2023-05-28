“Interstate arms smuggler arrested in Nuh with 14 illegal pistols and magazines” : Interstate arms smuggler arrested in Nuh, Madhya Pradesh suspect

On Saturday, the Nuh police apprehended an arms smuggler from Madhya Pradesh who operated across state lines. They also confiscated 14 unlicensed pistols and an equal number of magazines from his possession. A picture of the seized items can be seen in the attached image.

Read Full story : Interstate arms smuggler nabbed /

News Source : The Tribune India

Arms smuggling Interstate crime Illegal firearms Law enforcement Criminal prosecution