Interstate offender Divakar Sahu apprehended for murder of Erragari Parvathamma and Madhepuram Bhanu Priya in Hyderabad

Divakar Sahu, suspect in murder of elderly woman and her granddaughter in Hyderabad : Murder of Erragari Parvathamma and Madhepuram Bhanu Priya by suspect Divakar Sahu

An interstate offender named Divakar Sahu from Bihar was apprehended by the Shamshabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) team on Saturday for the murder of an elderly woman, Erragari Parvathamma, and her nine-year-old granddaughter, Madhepuram Bhanu Priya. Divakar fled with gold ornaments belonging to the victims after committing the crime. Parvathamma lived alone in Nandigama, as her husband had passed away seven years ago and one of her two sons had also passed away, while the other son had left the house long ago. She worked as a helping hand in a nearby Anganwadi school. Parvathamma had convinced her sister to let her granddaughter stay with her during the night, as the young girl provided companionship and assisted her with household chores. In April, Divakar and his wife Anjali Devi had rented Parvathamma’s house. Due to frequent quarrels between the couple, Parvathamma had asked them to vacate her house. Holding a grudge against her for the eviction and having knowledge about the valuable ornaments she possessed, Divakar patiently waited for an opportunity to seek revenge. On Friday, Divakar entered Parvathamma’s house unnoticed and proceeded to strangle her and strike her head with a brick. Bhanu Priya witnessed the horrifying act and started screaming, prompting Divakar to attack her with the same brick and inflict a fatal injury to her neck using a knife. After committing the crime, Divakar fled the scene with the stolen gold ornaments. Divakar has been remanded in custody for further investigation.

News Source : Express News Service

Hyderabad eviction news Tenant violence in Hyderabad Tenant eviction laws in India Landlord-tenant disputes in Hyderabad Property rental regulations in Hyderabad