Interview Footage of Katharine Hepburn That is Hard to Find

Rare Katharine Hepburn Interview Clips
Here are some rare interview clips of the legendary actress Katharine Hepburn.
- “I have no romantic feeling about acting. It’s a business, a font of money.”
“I think acting is an idiotic profession. It’s a fatuous profession.”
“I’m not a beauty. My figure doesn’t elicit wolf whistles.”
“I don’t like to be called ‘Kathy.’ It’s a frivolous name.”
“I don’t want to be a movie star. I want to be an actress.”
These clips provide a rare glimpse into Hepburn’s thoughts on acting, her own appearance, and the industry as a whole. They showcase her no-nonsense attitude and her dedication to her craft.
