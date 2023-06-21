Interview Footage of Katharine Hepburn That is Hard to Find

Posted on June 21, 2023

Rare Katharine Hepburn Interview Clips

Here are some rare interview clips of the legendary actress Katharine Hepburn.

  1. “I have no romantic feeling about acting. It’s a business, a font of money.”

  2. “I think acting is an idiotic profession. It’s a fatuous profession.”

  3. “I’m not a beauty. My figure doesn’t elicit wolf whistles.”

  4. “I don’t like to be called ‘Kathy.’ It’s a frivolous name.”

  5. “I don’t want to be a movie star. I want to be an actress.”

These clips provide a rare glimpse into Hepburn’s thoughts on acting, her own appearance, and the industry as a whole. They showcase her no-nonsense attitude and her dedication to her craft.

