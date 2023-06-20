Interview with the Edison High School student who captured the viral video

The Student Behind Viral Video Reveals Identity

After days of speculation, the Edison High School student responsible for recording the now-famous viral video has finally come forward. In an exclusive interview, the student, who wishes to remain anonymous, shares the story behind the footage that has captured the attention of millions.

According to the student, the video was recorded during a school assembly where a guest speaker was addressing the student body. The speaker made a controversial statement, which prompted a student to speak out in disagreement. The back-and-forth between the speaker and the student quickly escalated, and that’s when the student decided to start recording.

The student never expected the video to go viral, but after sharing it on social media, it quickly gained traction and has since been viewed by millions of people around the world. The student says they are surprised by the response but hopes the video will spark important conversations about free speech and the role of guest speakers in schools.

As for the future, the student plans to continue their education and hopes to use their platform to advocate for causes they care about. With the attention they’ve received from the video, the student believes they can make a positive impact in their community and beyond.

Overall, the student is grateful for the experience and the opportunity to share their voice with the world. The viral video may have been unexpected, but it has opened up doors for the student to make a difference and inspire others.

