“Intex Ultra XTR Frame Above Ground Rectangular Swimming Pool Set” : Intex 26373EH: A Complete Package for Your Above Ground Rectangular Swimming Pool Experience

“Complete Above-Ground Rectangular Swimming Pool Set with Sand Filter Pump, Ladder, Cover, & Maintenance Kit – Intex 26373EH Ultra XTR Frame, 32ft x 16ft x 52in.”



Price: $2,167.98

Price: $2,167.98





Summer is the perfect time to enjoy the outdoors, soak up the sun, and have fun with family and friends. And what better way to do that than by splashing around in your very own pool? The Intex 32-foot x 16-foot x 52-inch Ultra XTR Rectangular Frame Pool Set is the perfect addition to any backyard, providing hours of fun and relaxation for everyone. But more than just a source of fun, this pool also requires minimal maintenance, allowing you to focus on your summer fun.

With its easy maintenance feature, this pool is a breeze to upkeep. The sand filter pump only needs routine backwashing and replacement of sand every 5 years, saving you time and money. Additionally, the pool’s laminated PVC siding has 3 separate material layers, ensuring strength and durability. Its quick setup means that it’s ready for water in just 90 minutes, so you can start enjoying your pool right away.

But even with minimal maintenance, keeping your pool clean and safe is a must. And that’s where the Intex Deluxe Maintenance Cleaning Kit comes in. This kit includes a leaf rake, wall brush, deluxe vacuum heads, scrubber vacuum, and 110-inch telescoping pole, giving you everything you need to keep your pool crystal clear and safe for swimming.

This pool set includes everything you need for a great pool experience, including a ladder, debris cover, ground cloth, and the powerful Krystal Clear Intex model 26647EG 110-120V, 2,800-gallon per hour sand filter pump. The pump’s built-in GFCI (ground fault circuit interrupter) instantly shuts off the pump if electrical current comes in contact with water, ensuring your safety while swimming.

The rectangular shape of this pool makes it perfect for narrow backyards, lap swimmers, and pool games. And with a water capacity of 14,364 gallons at 90%, there’s plenty of room for everyone to enjoy. The Ultra Frame design provides excellent durability and a sleek gray finish, all while making setup quick and easy.

In terms of specifications, this pool measures 32-foot x 16-foot x 52-inch and is an above ground pool made of steel. The pump voltage is 110-120V, and the color is gray. The manufacturer offers a 2-year warranty, giving you peace of mind knowing that your investment is protected.

It’s important to note, however, that before purchasing this product, you should review your HOA rules and restrictions, as not all housing agencies permit private above-ground pools. Additionally, the pool requires flat, level ground for proper installation.

In conclusion, the Intex 32-foot x 16-foot x 52-inch Ultra XTR Rectangular Frame Pool Set is the perfect way to make the most out of your summers and have a blast in the water. With its easy maintenance, quick setup, and included maintenance kit, you can spend more time enjoying your pool and less time worrying about upkeep. So why not add this pool to your backyard and start creating unforgettable summer memories?



