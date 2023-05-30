iNtRON Biotechnology identifies prophage and (non-) ORF-jamphage in pancreatic cancer survivors

Pancreatic cancer survivors microbiome with prophage and jamphage. : Identification of Prophage and (Non-) ORF-Jamphage in Microbiome of Long-Term Pancreatic Cancer Survivors by iNtRON Biotechnology

iNtRON Biotechnology has made a significant discovery in its PHAGERIARUS development project, identifying prophage and (non-) ORF-jamphage from the microbiome of long-term pancreatic cancer survivors. The project aims to develop phage-based immunotherapeutics that can treat immune disorders, including cancer. The company is also conducting research on lysogenic bacteriophages and securing genetic resources from prophage/jamphage to develop potential immune regulators. The microbiome of pancreatic cancer survivors has been found to contain specific strains of bacteria, including Alkalihalobacillus clausii, which iNtRON has obtained and confirmed the presence of prophage and jamphage through genomic analysis. The secured microbiomes are expected to promote the patient’s immune system for long-term survival and reduce the occurrence and recurrence of pancreatic cancer. iNtRON plans to expand its research scope to include the microbiome related to neurological diseases. The PHAGERIARUS platform is a novel approach to immunotherapeutics using bacteriophages.

