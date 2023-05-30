Pancreatic cancer survivors : iNtRON identifies Prophage and Jamphage in the Pancreatic Cancer-Related Microbiome

iNtRON Biotechnology has announced the identification of Prophage and Jamphage from the microbiome commonly observed in long-term survivors of pancreatic cancer. These lysogenic bacteriophages are expected to play a significant role in regulating the immune system and bacterial survival. The PHAGERIARUS® development project aims to develop phage-based immunotherapeutics for a range of immune disorders, including cancer. The project involves comprehensive genomic and functional analysis of disease-associated microbiomes and bacteriophages. iNtRON is actively securing genetic resources derived from Prophage/Jamphage and has identified potential immune regulator candidates. The company plans to expand its research scope to include neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. iNtRON’s PHAGERIARUS® platform aims to discover new immune regulators that can suppress diseases and serve as potent anti-cancer immunotherapy.

News Source : markets.businessinsider.com

