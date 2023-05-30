Prophage and Jamphage in Pancreatic Cancer-Related Microbiome : iNtRON identifies Prophage and Jamphage in the Pancreatic cancer-related microbiome

iNtRON Biotechnology has confirmed the presence of Prophage and Jamphage in Alkalihalobacillus clausii, which are expected to play a significant role in bacterial survival and immune regulation in the body. This finding was made during the ongoing PHAGERIARUS® development project conducted by New Drug, a part of the company. The project aims to develop phage-based immunotherapeutics capable of treating a range of immune disorders, including cancer. The project involves securing diverse Immune Regulator candidates, comprehensive genomic and functional analysis of disease-associated microbiomes and bacteriophages, and elucidating the Mode of Action of IR-related proteins derived from bacteriophages. The company is focusing on Pancreatic and Colorectal cancer and has identified a specific microbiome in the organ of long-term survivors. The secured microbiomes are expected to reduce the occurrence and recurrence of Pancreatic cancer and promote the patient’s immune system for long-term survival. iNtRON is expanding the application of bacteriophages to include antiviral drug development and immune-related drug development.

News Source : PR Newswire

