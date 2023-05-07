intuit turbotax settlement : Customers of Intuit TurboTax Reach Settlement Over Concealed Fees

Customers of Intuit TurboTax Receive Settlement Over Concealed Charges

Intuit TurboTax, the popular tax preparation software, has settled with customers over hidden fees. The company has agreed to pay $40 million to customers who were charged unexpected fees to use TurboTax’s services.

Complaints from Customers

The settlement comes after customers complained that they were charged fees for services that they did not request. Many customers were charged for services such as TurboTax’s “MAX” product, which offers audit protection and identity theft protection. However, customers claimed that they did not realize they were signing up for these services and were charged for them anyway.

In addition, customers were charged fees for using TurboTax’s “Free Edition”, which is supposed to be free for those who have simple tax returns. However, customers claimed that they were not eligible for the free edition and were charged for using the service.

TurboTax Denies Wrongdoing

Intuit TurboTax has denied any wrongdoing and has stated that it has always been transparent about its fees. However, the company has agreed to settle with customers to avoid a costly legal battle.

Reminder to Consumers

The settlement is a reminder to consumers to be aware of the fees associated with using tax preparation software. While many companies offer free editions, these editions may not be suitable for all customers. It is important to read the terms and conditions carefully before using any tax preparation software.

Intuit TurboTax is not the only tax preparation software company to face scrutiny over hidden fees. H&R Block, another popular tax preparation software, has also faced criticism for charging unexpected fees. In 2015, H&R Block agreed to pay $35 million to settle a lawsuit over hidden fees.

Free File Service

The IRS also offers a free tax preparation service called “Free File”. This service is available to those with a gross income of $72,000 or less. The service is provided by a number of tax preparation software companies, including Intuit TurboTax and H&R Block. However, customers should be aware that some companies may still charge fees for certain services.

Conclusion

Overall, the settlement between Intuit TurboTax and its customers is a reminder to consumers to be aware of the fees associated with using tax preparation software. While these services can be convenient, they can also be costly if customers are not careful. It is important to read the terms and conditions carefully and to choose a service that is right for your individual tax needs.