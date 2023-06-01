“invasive species prevention”: Invasive Species Prevention: Easy Steps to Follow from Pinedale Roundup

Protecting Wyoming’s Natural Spaces: PlayCleanGo Awareness Week 2023

Heading 1: Introduction

As summer approaches in Wyoming, outdoor enthusiasts are eager to explore the state’s beautiful natural spaces. However, with this excitement comes the responsibility to protect these areas from invasive species. Invasive species can threaten the economy, environment, and public health of the state, and it is vital to prevent their spread. The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC), in partnership with PlayCleanGo®, is excited to participate in the fifth annual PlayCleanGo Awareness Week, June 3-10, 2023, to educate recreationists about quick and easy ways to enjoy the outdoors responsibly while preventing the spread of invasive species.

Heading 2: The Threat of Invasive Species

Invasive species are a major threat to Wyoming’s native wildlife and ecosystems. Nearly 50% of endangered or threatened species are at risk due to the spread of invasive species. These species can be unintentionally spread by people through the items they move, such as their shoes, tires, boats, firewood, pets, horses, and more. Invasive insects, noxious weeds, and plant diseases cost the U.S. an estimated $40 billion annually in damages to lakes, forests, and farms.

Heading 3: Six Easy Steps to Stop the Spread of Invasive Species

Protecting favorite natural spaces from invasive species doesn’t take much effort. There are six easy steps that outdoor enthusiasts can take to stop the spread of invasive species:

1. Clean shoes, clothes, packs, and pets before and after exploring and stay on designated trails.

2. Clean horse’s hooves and feed them weed-free certified hay before an adventure.

3. Clean, drain, and dry watercraft and angling equipment to stop aquatic hitchhikers.

4. Don’t move firewood. Buy it where you burn it, buy certified heat-treated firewood, or gather on-site when permitted.

5. Inspect and clean trailers, off-road and recreational vehicles with water or compressed air before traveling to new areas.

6. Take the PlayCleanGo Pledge and invite family and friends to do the same at PlayCleanGo.org.

Heading 4: The Impact of Prevention

Combining the small measures taken at home with the large efforts of local land managers leaves a huge impact in protecting Wyoming’s natural spaces from invasive species. Every little bit of prevention helps, and educating oneself about invasive species, especially those found in one’s region, is crucial. Local weed and pest district offices are a trusted resource for information.

Heading 5: Conclusion

As people head outdoors this summer in Wyoming, WWPC and PlayCleanGo urge recreationists to take proactive steps to prevent the spread of invasive species. PlayCleanGo Awareness Week provides an opportunity to share information about invasive species and the steps that members of the public can take to protect Wyoming’s wild and beautiful natural spaces. By following the six easy steps and educating oneself about invasive species, outdoor enthusiasts can help preserve Wyoming’s unique environment for generations to come.

