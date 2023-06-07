Investigating the Cause of Death of Tony McPhee: The Singer and Guitarist of Rock Band The Groundhogs

RIP: What Caused the Death of Tony McPhee, the Singer and Guitarist for Rock Band The Groundhogs?

Tony McPhee, the talented singer and guitarist for the legendary rock band The Groundhogs, passed away on April 22, 2022. The cause of his death has not been officially announced by his family or bandmates.

McPhee was known for his powerful vocals and exceptional guitar skills, which earned him a reputation as one of the most influential musicians of his generation. He formed The Groundhogs in 1963 and quickly gained popularity with their unique blend of blues, rock, and psychedelic music.

Fans of The Groundhogs and music lovers around the world are mourning the loss of Tony McPhee, whose music will continue to inspire generations to come.

