Investigating the Cause of Death of Wytony Dillon, a.k.a Big Wy – the Esteemed CEO, Rapper, and Icon of Inglewood

Wytony Dillon aka Big Wy, the CEO/Rapper/Legend of Inglewood, reportedly passed away

Who was Big Wy?

Big Wy, whose real name was Wytony Dillon, was a rapper, CEO, and legend of Inglewood. He was born on December 17, 1972, in Inglewood, California. Big Wy was an influential figure in the rap industry and was known for his unique style and powerful lyrics. He was the co-founder of the rap group known as The Relativez, which was formed in 1995.

How did Big Wy die?

Unfortunately, Big Wy reportedly passed away on July 6, 2021. The cause of his death is currently unknown, but it has been confirmed by several sources close to him. The news of his passing has sent shockwaves throughout the rap community, and fans have been mourning his loss on social media.

Big Wy’s Legacy

Big Wy was a true icon in the rap industry and will be remembered for his contributions to the genre. He was known for his powerful lyrics and his ability to connect with his fans through his music. He was also a successful entrepreneur and was the CEO of his own record label, Real Talk Entertainment.

Big Wy’s music career began in the mid-1990s when he formed The Relativez with his cousin Suga Buga. The group released their debut album, Dirty Money, in 2000, which was a commercial success. They went on to release several more albums, including The Takeover and Money Respect Money.

Big Wy also had a successful solo career and released several albums, including The Big Wy Experience and The Reign Vol. 1. He collaborated with several well-known artists throughout his career, including Snoop Dogg, Nate Dogg, and Ice Cube.

In addition to his music career, Big Wy was also involved in several philanthropic endeavors. He was a vocal advocate for community outreach and was involved in several programs aimed at helping underprivileged youth in the Inglewood area.

Conclusion

The passing of Big Wy is a great loss for the rap community and for his fans around the world. His legacy as a talented artist and successful entrepreneur will continue to inspire future generations. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

