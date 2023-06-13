Investigation into death of Mika Westwolf delayed as suspect, Sunny White, has yet to be charged

Mika Westwolf : Mika Westwolf killed in Montana hit-and-run, suspect remains uncharged

Late one night in March, 22-year-old Mika Westwolf was walking home on the Flathead Reservation in Montana when she was hit and killed by a driver who allegedly fled the scene. The driver, identified as 28-year-old Sunny White, was with her young children at the time, and many in the community suspect White of being a white nationalist and intentionally targeting Westwolf. However, over 10 weeks later, White has yet to face charges related to Westwolf’s death. While White was initially charged with child endangerment, those charges were later dropped, and the investigation has been marked by bureaucratic delays and unanswered questions. Westwolf’s family is frustrated by the pace of the investigation and the lack of communication from law enforcement. The Montana Human Rights Network believes that Westwolf’s death should be investigated as a hate crime. Meanwhile, White faces charges of burglary, parenting interference, and criminal mischief after allegedly breaking into the house where her children were staying with their father and taking them. Westwolf’s family hopes that the four-day awareness walk, Mika Matters, will bring attention to the disparities Indigenous people face in investigations and prompt state agencies to take proactive measures to address those disparities.

Read Full story : Indigenous Woman Mika Westwolf Reportedly Killed By Driver Whose Kids Are Named Aryan And Nation /

News Source : Drusilla Moorhouse

Indigenous Woman Killed by Driver with Controversial Kids’ Names Mika Westwolf Death: SEO Analysis on Indigenous Women’s Safety Aryan and Nation: Controversial Names Linked to Mika Westwolf’s Death SEO Optimized Coverage of Mika Westwolf’s Tragic Death Indigenous Women’s Rights & Safety: A Closer Look at Mika Westwolf’s Case