Investigation into the Vanishing of Marion Barter (also known as Florabella Natalia Remakel)

The Mysterious Disappearance of Marion Barter (aka Florabella Natalia Remakel)

Marion Barter was a 51-year-old Australian mother, teacher, and former beauty queen who vanished without a trace in 1997. Known as Florabella Natalia Remakel during her time as a beauty queen, she left behind her teenage daughter, Sally Leydon, who has been searching for answers for over two decades.

The Disappearance

On June 22, 1997, Marion Barter left her home in the Gold Coast, Queensland, to go on a trip to Europe. She told her daughter that she planned to attend a conference in Amsterdam before traveling to France to study French. She also said that she would be back in Australia by September 1997.

However, Marion never returned home. Her family and friends reported her missing, but the investigation into her disappearance yielded no results. Despite numerous appeals and searches, Marion’s whereabouts remained unknown for over two decades.

The Investigation

In 2018, Sally Leydon contacted the Australian news program “60 Minutes” to ask for help in finding her mother. The program launched an investigation, which uncovered shocking details about Marion’s past and present.

The investigation revealed that Marion had changed her name to Florabella Natalia Remakel in the 1980s and had competed in beauty pageants under that name. She had also worked as a teacher in various countries, including England, where she had met a man named Peter Leydon, who would later become her husband.

The investigation also revealed that Marion had been living in the UK under a false identity for several years before her disappearance. She had used the name “Florabella Natalia Marion Remakel” and had been working as a teacher in the town of Liskeard.

The Inquest

In 2021, an inquest was held to determine what had happened to Marion Barter. The inquest heard evidence from witnesses who had seen Marion in the UK and in Europe before her disappearance. The witnesses described Marion as a happy and outgoing person who had made friends easily.

The inquest also heard evidence that Marion had been in financial trouble before her disappearance. She had reportedly borrowed money from friends and family and had been struggling to pay her bills.

Despite the evidence presented at the inquest, Marion’s whereabouts remain unknown. Her daughter Sally Leydon has vowed to continue searching for answers and has appealed to the public for help in finding her mother.

Conclusion

The disappearance of Marion Barter (aka Florabella Natalia Remakel) remains one of Australia’s most mysterious cases. Despite extensive investigations and appeals, her whereabouts remain unknown. However, with the recent inquest and ongoing efforts by her daughter Sally Leydon, there is still hope that the truth about Marion’s disappearance will one day be uncovered.

Marion Barter disappearance Florabella Natalia Remakel Unsolved missing person case Australian cold case Investigation of Marion Barter’s disappearance