Investigation Launched by Bonner County Sheriff’s Office Following Death of Larry Johnson in His Home

Larry Johnson Obituary and Homicide Investigation

The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a homicide after Larry Johnson was found dead in his home. Johnson, aged 62, was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Born on March 18, 1959, Johnson grew up in Bonner County and attended local schools. He was known for his kind heart and willingness to help others. Johnson was a hard worker and spent most of his career as a carpenter, building many homes and structures in the area.

On the morning of August 23, 2021, Johnson’s body was discovered in his home. The circumstances surrounding his death are still under investigation by the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office. They are urging anyone with information about Johnson’s death to come forward.

Johnson is survived by his wife of 35 years, two children, and three grandchildren. He will be remembered for his love for his family, dedication to his work, and his generosity towards others.

The community is in shock and mourning over this tragic loss. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Johnson’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

