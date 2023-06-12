Investigation Launched by Police Following Bewdley Stabbing Incident

Police Probe Bewdley Stabbing Incident

Authorities are currently investigating a stabbing incident that took place in Bewdley. Details are still scarce, but reports indicate that one person was injured in the incident.

Residents in the area are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities. The police have not released any information regarding the identity of the victim or the perpetrator.

The investigation is ongoing, and more details will be released as they become available. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the authorities as soon as possible.

