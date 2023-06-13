Investigation Launched by Police Following Shooting Death of 2-Year-Old in Michigan today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The death of a toddler is being investigated by the police in Howell, MI. The child gained access to an unsecured gun which resulted in an accidental shooting. Officers from the Howell Police Department and Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene and the child was taken to a local hospital and later declared dead. The incident is under investigation and the authorities have not released any further information or identified the child. Stay updated with local Ann Arbor news by bookmarking the page or signing up for the free “3@3 Ann Arbor” daily newsletter. In other news, a fire at the U.P. airport damaged over 3 acres and was caused by a mower cutting grass, while police issue a warning after a Saginaw boy jumps onto a moving train.

News Source : Jordyn Pair | jpair@mlive.com

Source Link :Police investigating after Michigan 2-year-old killed in shooting/