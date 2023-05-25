Investigation Launched Following Hit-and-Run Accident in Tarzana Resulting in Rosa Zareaseisan’s Death

Rosa Zareaseisan Obituary

Early Life and Education

Rosa Zareaseisan was born on April 21, 1985, in Tehran, Iran. She moved to the United States at the age of 18 to pursue her higher education. She attended the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), where she earned her Bachelor’s degree in Biology. She later went on to receive her Master’s degree in Public Health from California State University, Northridge.

Professional Life

After completing her education, Rosa worked as a public health specialist for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. She was passionate about her work and dedicated her life to improving the health and well-being of the community.

Tragic Death

Rosa’s life was cut short on the night of September 7, 2021, when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver while crossing the street in Tarzana. She was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries. She was only 36 years old.

Investigation Underway

The Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating the hit-and-run accident that claimed Rosa’s life. Witnesses reported seeing a white SUV with a broken headlight fleeing the scene. The driver has yet to be identified, and anyone with information is urged to come forward.

Mourning Family and Friends

Rosa is survived by her parents, two sisters, and countless friends and colleagues. Her family released a statement expressing their shock and sadness at her sudden passing. They described her as a kind, generous, and compassionate person who had a bright future ahead of her.

Remembering Rosa

Rosa’s colleagues at the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health also shared their memories of her. They remembered her as a dedicated and hardworking public health specialist who was always willing to lend a helping hand. They described her as a role model and an inspiration to those around her.

In Memory of Rosa

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up in memory of Rosa to support her family during this difficult time. The campaign has already raised thousands of dollars in donations from friends, colleagues, and members of the community who were touched by Rosa’s life and work.

Final Thoughts

Rosa’s untimely death is a tragic reminder of the dangers that pedestrians face on the streets of Los Angeles. Her loss is deeply felt by those who knew and loved her, and her contributions to public health will never be forgotten. May she rest in peace.

Hit-and-run investigation Tarzana car accident Fatal pedestrian accident Rosa Zareaseisan death Tarzana police investigation